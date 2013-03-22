By Sarah Young
LONDON, March 22 Sales at Britain's biggest
department store group John Lewis, eased 0.3 percent
last week on the same week a year ago, blaming the dip on
special factors such as Mothers' Day falling a week earlier this
year and the launch by Apple of a new iPad last year.
The employee-owned group, which has been outperforming the
broader retail sector for over a year, said on Friday its
department store sales totalled 62.86 million pounds ($95
million) in the week to March 16.
The group's electrical and home technology department, the
part which sells iPads, posted year-on-year sales growth of 2.6
percent in the week, compared with a gain of 53 percent in the
same week last year.
"Fashion had the toughest trading at 6 per cent lower, with
Mother's Day and price matching activity in our last year's
figures combining with poor weather this year particularly
impacting Womenswear," John Lewis's Buying and Brand Director
Peter Ruis said in a statement.
Although the group cautioned earlier this month that sales
were likely to rise more slowly this year than last, they were
still up by around 13.2 percent year-on-year in the seven weeks
trading to March 16.
"Not too much should be read into one week's performance,
especially given that there were significant mitigating factors
and it should also be borne in mind that John Lewis's overall
performance over the seven weeks trading to 16 March remains
very decent," IHS Global Insight economist Howard Archer said.
John Lewis's recent strength was reflected across the High
Street with data on Thursday showing a 2.1 percent jump in
retail sales volumes in February - the biggest rise since March
last year and much more than economists forecast.
Unlike John Lewis, however, several retailers have made weak
starts to the year.
Rival department store operator Debenhams issued a
profit warning earlier this month and Next, Britain's
second-biggest clothing retailer, said on Thursday that trading
since the start of February was quiet.