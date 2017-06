LONDON, July 20 - British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to July 24 weeks to July 14 14 Total sales 10.8 pct 9.0 pct Dept stores 17.3 pct 13.3 pct Food stores 6.9 pct 6.7 pct "Overall another strong week of trade at John Lewis, with sales at plus 17.3 percent versus last year, with both channels and all three buying directorates delivering uplifts," the firm said of the department store outcome.