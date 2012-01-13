British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave
the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a
year earlier.
Week to Jan 7 23 weeks to Jan 7
Total sales -3.1 pct 6.7 pct
Dept stores -2.2 pct 3.6 pct
Food stores -3.9 pct 9.0 pct
* Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT)
fell 2.6 percent.
"In our first trading week in 2012, the headline sales
performance of -2.2 percent was the result of one less trading
day, and actually masked some very promising individual daily
sales. Trade improved as the week progressed, reaffirming the
impact of the VAT increase last year," John Lewis said of the
performance of its department stores.