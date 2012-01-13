British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to Jan 7 23 weeks to Jan 7 Total sales -3.1 pct 6.7 pct Dept stores -2.2 pct 3.6 pct Food stores -3.9 pct 9.0 pct * Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT) fell 2.6 percent. "In our first trading week in 2012, the headline sales performance of -2.2 percent was the result of one less trading day, and actually masked some very promising individual daily sales. Trade improved as the week progressed, reaffirming the impact of the VAT increase last year," John Lewis said of the performance of its department stores.