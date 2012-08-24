LONDON, Aug 24 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to Aug 18 3 weeks to Aug 18 Total sales 11.7 pct 12.9 pct Dept stores 14.5 pct 17.2 pct Food stores 10.2 pct 10.6 pct "There were no post-Olympic Games blues for customers ... sales were 14.5 percent up despite the hot temperatures in the south which impacted some shops on Saturday," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome.