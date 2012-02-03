LONDON, Feb 3 - British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to Jan 28 26 weeks to Jan 28 Total sales 7.8 pct 6.9 pct Dept stores 8.9 pct 4.3 pct Food stores 7.3 pct 8.9 pct "We finished the 2011-12 trading year with a week which saw an 8.9 percent increase against 2010-11 thanks largely to growth of 19 percent in electricals and home technology. This strength helped deliver johnlewis.com to plus 42 percent for the week; a strong conclusion to its year," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome.