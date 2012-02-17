LONDON, Feb 17 - British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to Feb 11 2 weeks to Feb 11 Total sales 5.0 pct 7.6 pct Dept stores 4.1 pct 5.0 pct Food stores 5.5 pct 8.9 pct "The start of the week saw the cold wind of winter bite with snow across much of the east and south of the country but overall we had a positive week with a 4.1 percent increase on the year -- an endorsement of our multi-channel approach as customers chose to keep warm and shop online," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome.