LONDON, Mar 30 - British retailer John Lewis
on Friday gave the following sales figures for the
latest week compared with a year earlier.
Week to Mar 30 8 weeks to Mar 30
Total sales 6.1 pct 8.3 pct
Dept stores 6.5 pct 8.6 pct
Food stores 5.9 pct 8.2 pct
"It was a week of unseasonably hot weather right across the
country, even in Scotland where record temperatures matched
those in the Mediterranean," John Lewis said of the department
store outcome.
"Inevitably that brought opportunities and challenges across
our assortments and shops. We were also up against last year's
launch of the iPad 2 and it was, therefore, really satisfying to
see us post a solid 6.5 percent increase ahead of last year."