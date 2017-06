LONDON, April 13 - British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to Apr 7 10 weeks to Apr 7 Total sales 26.7 pct 9.8 pct Dept stores 27.5 pct 9.8 pct Food stores 26.2 pct 9.9 pct "Trade last week was superb, with an uplift on last year of 27 percent. In comparison with the Good Friday week last year we delivered a stunning increase of 25 percent," John Lewis said of the department store outcome.