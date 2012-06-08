LONDON, June 8 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to June 2 18 weeks to June 2 Total sales 18.1 pct 9.3 pct Dept stores 15.0 pct 12.7 pct Food stores 19.8 pct 7.5 pct "A subdued start to the week, as the good weather continued, gave way to a final three days of 27 per cent plus growth in the run-up to the Jubilee weekend, delivering a 15 per cent overall increase on last year. Fashion led the way with a 20.1 per cent increase overall and strong growth across childrenswear, menswear and womenswear. Key drivers here were the weather and price-matching activity," John Lewis said of the department store outcome.