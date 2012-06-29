LONDON, June 29 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to Jun 23 21 weeks to Jun 23 Total sales 5.0 pct 8.9 pct Dept stores 9.9 pct 12.8 pct Food stores 1.8 pct 6.8 pct "A fantastic 9.9 percent increase on last year was a great all-round performance. Our performance in Electricals continues to delight, returning a 28.2 percent lift on the year," John Lewis said of the department store outcome.