London, May 25 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to May 19 16 weeks to May 19 Total sales 8.3 pct 8.8 pct Dept stores 11.6 pct 12.8 pct Food stores 6.6 pct 6.6 pct "John Lewis enjoyed another solid week, comfortably up on last year. Comparisons are as tricky as ever with the weather and the tail end of the digital switchover on our side while at the same time we were up against some strong trade thanks to some active price matching of a competitor's sale last year. Nevertheless, we should be pleased with an 11 percent increase," John Lewis said of the department store outcome.