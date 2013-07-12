* Week to July 6 Waitrose sales up 14.5 pct to 125.8 mln stg
* John Lewis dept store sales up 0.2 pct to 71.7 mln stg
LONDON, July 12 Upmarket British grocer Waitrose
said the long-awaited arrival of summer weather and shoppers
stocking-up in anticipation of a weekend of national sporting
success drove its strongest weekly sales performance outside of
Christmas and Easter.
The firm, part of the employee-owned John Lewis Partnership
, said on Friday its sales jumped 14.5 percent
year-on-year to 125.8 million pounds ($190.2 million) in the
week to July 6.
"Out came the sun and so did the barbecues," Waitrose said,
highlighting a 450 percent year-on-year rise in demand for
charcoal and a 173 percent increase in sales of barbecuing
meats.
The firm said Andy Murray's progress to the Wimbledon men's
singles final and the deciding match in the British Lions'
series against Australia also spurred demand for drinks, with
sales of Pimm's up 316 percent.
Waitrose is one of Britain's fastest growing grocers as the
market increasingly polarises.
At John Lewis's department store division weekly sales rose
0.2 percent to 71.7 million pounds.
Here, the fine weather and sporting events were a hindrance
as outdoor pursuits were preferred over shopping.
The business did, however, see a 300 percent rise in sales
of Weber barbecues.
Recent survey data has indicated a pick-up in Britain's
economic prospects.
However, Howard Archer, chief economist at IHS Global
Insight, said the latest data from John Lewis's department
stores "does raise question marks over whether consumers are
able or willing to keep spending at a decent rate in the near
term."