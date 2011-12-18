LONDON Dec 18 John Lewis,
Britain's biggest department store group, said sales jumped more
than 10 percent last week, boosted by customer purchases of
Christmas gifts and festive decorations for their homes.
The employee-owned group, seen as a retail bellwether, said
on Sunday that department store sales rose to 133.1 million
pounds ($206.7 million) in the week to Dec. 17, the highest
weekly level in the company's history.
The 10.6 percent rise in sales was a gross number, inclusive
of VAT sales tax and new space contribution.
Analysts estimate sales had risen 3.6 percent, excluding VAT
and new space.
The company said electronics, toys and home accessories as
well as furnishings and Christmas decorations sold well during
the week, with recent colder weather also lifting sales of
coats.
The pick-up in sales at John Lewis contrasts with an
otherwise dismal scene on the British High Street.
With UK consumers' disposable income being squeezed by
rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity
measures, confidence is low and British retailers, nervous about
spending in the key Christmas trading period, are discounting
heavily.