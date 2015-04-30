April 30 Lakestreet Capital Partners AG, an
investor in John Menzies Plc, said it was in talks with
the company's management to improve revenue performance and
profit margins.
Lakestreet Capital, a top 10 investor in the company with a
3 percent stake, said it had raised concerns about whether
keeping two non-synergistic businesses in one group was still in
the best interests of the company's shareholders.
Scottish firm John Menzies has two divisions - a newspaper
and magazine distribution business and aviation support services
that include cargo and ground handling at airports.
Lakestreet said the talks are expected to continue ahead of
the annual general meeting on May 15.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)