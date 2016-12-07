Dec 7 Airport services and logistics group John Menzies Plc named Greg Michael, a former DHL executive, as managing director of its distribution unit to help diversify the business struggling against declines in the print industry.

Michael, who earlier held senior positions with parcels firm DHL and its owner Deutsche Post, would assume the role on Jan. 1, Menzies said.

The Scottish firm has been under pressure to revamp its business as a string of warnings and the departure of top executives attracted criticism from three investors, who advocated separating its aviation services and printed media distribution units.

Menzies in September agreed to buy peer BBA Aviation's ground handling and fuelling operations, as it looks to expand its aviation support business in the face of continued declines in its once core newspaper and magazine distribution business.

The appointment completes re-shaping of the company's senior leadership team, Menzies said. The company has seen a high turnover among executives, with CEO Jeremy Stafford quitting in January for personal reasons and CFO Paula Bell resigning in April. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)