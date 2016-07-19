LONDON, July 19 Britain's John Menzies
said on Tuesday it had appointed paper industry executive Dermot
F Smurfit as independent chairman, answering a key demand from
new activist investor Shareholder Value Management (SVM).
SVM, which holds more than 7 percent of the distribution and
airport services firm, demanded more independence on the board
of the company earlier this month when it also joined calls for
the business to be broken up.
The German activist investor complained that current interim
chairman Dermot Jeckinson had connections through his wife to
the Menzies family, which control about 19 percent of the
company through various holdings.
Smurfit, who has extensive experience in the Jefferson
Smurfit paper products group and is chairman of Powerflute
, will join John Menzies on July 25, the company said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Potter)