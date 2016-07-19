(Adds comments by John Menzies, investor)
LONDON, July 19 UK airport services and
logistics group John Menzies has appointed Irish paper
and packaging industry tycoon Dermot Smurfit as its new
chairman, answering a key demand from new activist investor
Shareholder Value Management (SVM).
SVM, which holds more than 7 percent of the firm, called for
more independence on the company's board earlier this month when
it also joined calls from other institutional investors to
separate its aviation services and printed media distribution
businesses.
The German activist investor complained that current interim
chairman Dermot Jenkinson had connections through his wife to
the Menzies family, which control about 19 percent of the
company through various holdings.
Smurfit, a former deputy chairman of the family firm
Jefferson Smurfit and currently chairman of Finnish-based paper
and packaging group Powerflute, will join John Menzies
on July 25, the company said on Tuesday.
Jenkinson, who was appointed in May, had originally agreed
to be chairman for 12 months and lead the process to appoint a
successor.
Menzies has seen a high turnover among executives, with CEO
Jeremy Stafford quitting in January for personal reasons and
Chief Financial Officer Paula Bell resigning in April.
A John Menzies spokesman said that Dermot's appointment had
been "supported by major shareholders".
Smurfit, 71, has spent over 40 years in the paper and
packaging industry in which time the family business underwent a
a series of changes in ownership.
Pointing to Smurfit's strong experience in merger deals, SVM
analyst Gianluca Ferrari showed support for Dermot's
appointment.
"We believe that Dr Smurfit brings a wealth of expertise to
Menzies and are confident that he is the right person for the
job ... his M&A experience will serve shareholders extremely
well," Ferrari said.
Menzies has been trying to expand the aviation support
business, which includes cargo and baggage handling and freight
forwarding services and brings in most of its profits as its
once core newspaper and magazine distribution business continues
its decline.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru, Paul Sandle and Maiya
Keidan in London; Editing by Mark Potter, Greg Mahlich)