* Support for strike over pay and working conditions
* Shell platforms concerned include Brent, Shearwater
LONDON, July 13 As many as seven of Royal Dutch
Shell's North Sea platforms could be hit by the first
strike action in the basin in 10 years after Wood Group
employees working on the facilities voted on Wednesday in favour
of industrial action.
Wood Group workers are employed on Shell platforms to carry
out maintenance work. A person familiar with the operations said
this meant production from the platforms was unlikely to be
affected by potential strikes in the short term.
Nearly all Wood Group workers who participated in the ballot
carried out by labour unions Unite and RMT supported strike
action over disputes surrounding pay and working conditions, the
unions said.
Weak oil prices are expected to cost around 120,000 oil
workers in Britain their job by the end of the year, according
to industry group Oil and Gas UK, and many have had to accept
pay cuts.
Wood Group announced in February a 9-percent cut in wages of
around 200 British contractors, following pay reductions in
December 2015 and May 2014.
The unions said they would now consider how to proceed and
were open to further talks. Shell said its platforms concerned
were Brent Alpha, Bravo and Charlie, Gannet, Nelson, Curlew and
Shearwater.
"We are committed to continuing to engage openly with our
employees and the unions with a view to reaching a positive
resolution," said Dave Stewart, chief executive for Wood Group's
eastern region business unit.
He added that workers affected by pay cuts would see their
salary drop by 3 percent rather than 30 percent as suggested by
the unions.
