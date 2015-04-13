April 13 Former BP chief executive John Browne will be vacating his spot on the board of investment company Riverstone Energy to focus on work for a Russian-backed energy venture, Sky News reported.

The resignation of Browne, who joined Riverstone in 2007, is expected to come as early as Tuesday, Sky News said.(bit.ly/1Ev6uwl)

In addition to quitting Riverstone's board, Browne has also relinquished the chairmanship of Cuadrilla Resources, a shale gas firm, the website said.

The resignation was expected as Browne in February announced his appointment as executive chairman of L1 Energy, a $10 billion oil and gas venture backed by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman and his partner German Khan.

Riverstone and Browne did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Plumb)