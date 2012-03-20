(Deletes reference to Pixar, paragraph 6)
By Ronald Grover
LOS ANGELES, March 20 Ultra competitive movie
studios rarely want to sit atop this box office list. When the
Walt Disney Co <D IS.N> sa id on Monday that it expected its
sci-fi movie "John Carter" to lose about $200 million, it very
likely shot the intergalactic box office bomb to the top of
Hollywood's biggest loser chart.
If so - and box office math is always a little tricky in
Tinseltown - the megaflop would achieve iconic status by
surpassing the 1995 Geena Davis-Matthew Modine pirate flick
"Cutthroat Island" that the Guinness Book of World Records lists
as the biggest bomb of all-time. That movie lost $147 million,
according to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, which also puts
the MGM <MGMYR .UL> film a t the top of its list.
Infamous misfires like director Ron Howard's "The Alamo,"
Eddie Murphy's "The Adventures of Pluto Nash", the Matthew
McConaughey-Penelope Cruz action film "Sahara" and director
Robert Zemeckis' 2011 animated film "Mars Needs Moms" all passed
the dubious $140 million loss threshold, according to Wikipedia.
Of course, any movie box office list is subject to serious
interpretation. The Wikipedia list, for instance, has converted
the film's ticket sales to inflation-adjusted 2012 dollars, but
includes only worldwide box office and not DVD or TV sales.
"Then there's the issue of Hollywood accounting," said Keith
Simanton, managing editor of movie data site IMDb. "You never
really know what a budget is for any of these films because
Hollywood isn't very open with its numbers. Directionally,
though, these are definitely near the top of any list of worst
films."
Sometimes it's not revenues that sink a film. Director
Andrew Stanton's movie has a reasonably strong $184 million
worldwide box office, so far.
The key problem for "John Carter" was that it cost more than
$350 million to produce and market, according to industry
sources, who say even that number is likely understated.
There can be no doubt "John Carter" will go down in history
as a box office bomb, and with its entrance into Hollywood's
Hall of Shame, it is interesting to note that six of the top 15
movie misfires have been made since 2005, when Hollywood has
been in high gear with pricey, special effects budgets.
In 2011 alone, there were two big losers. Disney released
"Mars Needs Moms," for which it took a writedown of at least $70
million, on a film that had a worldwide box office of only $38.9
million. Warner Brothers <TW X.N> rel eased its take on DC Comics'
"Green Lantern," starring Ryan Reynolds as the keeper of the
green ring. That film lost $108.6 million, according to the
Wikipedia list.
"The studios are just spending too much money and there's
just not the box office there to support it," said Paul
Dergarabedian, president of Hollywood.com.
"John Carter's' bloated budget would have required it to
generate worldwide tickets sales of more than $600 million to
break even, Dergarabedian said, a height reached by only 63
films in the history of moviemaking.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)