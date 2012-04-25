By Zorianna Kit
| LOS ANGELES, April 25
LOS ANGELES, April 25 When dark, gothic thriller
"The Raven" debuts in U.S. theaters on Friday, it will mark the
return of actor John Cusack to more serious roles from recent
forays into comedy with "Hot Tub Time Machine" and the sci-fi
adventure in "2012."
Cusack portrays famed American writer Edgar Allan Poe
(1809-1849), who is known for macabre tales such as "The Murders
in the Rue Morgue" and poems like "The Raven."
The fictional film tells the story of a serial killer who
commits grisly murders based on Poe's stories and then kidnaps
Poe's love, Emily (Alice Eve). With the murders piling up, Poe
teams with a detective (Luke Evans) to capture the killer and
get Emily back before she becomes a victim, too.
Cusack said the movie is just one of several he has coming
up that show the dark side of humanity. He spoke to Reuters
about playing Poe, living in the underworld and, among lighter
subjects, his fondness for Twitter.
Q: How do prepare for playing someone as mysterious as Poe?
A: "Mentally it was immersing yourself into his stuff -
reading his poetry, his letters, biographies. I was reading his
stories at night during the shoot so I had all that stuff
working in my brain."
Q: What did you do to physically prepare for the role?
A: "Since he was destitute and an alcoholic, I tried to get
as gaunt as I could. I got down to a weight I was before high
school, which is real thin. I felt kind of skeletal. I tried to
do it the smart way but it still was a little bit of a bender. I
just fasted and drank coffee."
Q: The story takes place in Baltimore, where Poe lived for a
time, but you shot in Belgrade and Budapest. Why those cities?
A: "It was perfect for Poe. It was winter. It was black. It
was cold and intense. I didn't sleep and felt like a vampire."
Q: You must have wanted to move to something light and funny
after wrapping 'Raven.'
A: "Strangely, I stayed in the underworld all year. I shot
'The Paperboy' with Nicole Kidman. (Filmmaker) Lee Daniels made
a sick movie (about the investigation of a death row inmate.)
Then I shot 'Frozen Ground' about an Alaskan killer."
Q: Are you trying to exorcise some personal demons here, or
are you just a glutton for punishment?
A: "It's weird, but I didn't choose any of them. They chose
me. I wasn't going to turn down a chance to play Poe. Otherwise
you should just retire as an actor because c'mon, that's a great
character. He's so crazy and eccentric and out there. Usually
roles like that go to the guy with the biggest box office."
Q: You're not exactly new to the movie business. You don't
think you have box office clout?
A: "It's all about who is writing the checks and putting the
movies together. It's a weird thing. If people like this movie,
I'm going to become a good idea again. It's literally that
simple. You come in and out of vogue. If you stay around the
game, sometimes it comes your way. I got a good one (with 'The
Raven'). You have to ride the business, have thick skin and be
grateful that you're still around. The Irish, we're pretty
stubborn. We're hard to kill. We don't die easy. We keep going
and we don't quit."
Q: Along those lines, you've worked with just about everyone
in Hollywood. What have you yet to accomplish?
A: "Doing different kinds of art forms. I'm not a good
painter, but I throw paint around. Maybe writing in different
forms, but I'd have to be disciplined. When you write films, you
never have to stop because you get it good enough for the day of
shooting but you can still tweak it. And you're still tweaking
when you're editing. So I'm always getting it just pregnant
enough to happen, but it would be good discipline to try and
finish a book and say: 'Okay, this is it.' I'm not there yet."
Q: You recently joined Twitter. Do you like social media?
A: "I like having direct access to people who are interested
in what I'm interested in without having to go through the
filters of all these other people. If you like what I say about
art and culture and politics, then you can follow me and I can
introduce you to writers that I've read throughout my life that
have impacted me. People want to know what I like in music
because I did 'High Fidelity' so I can turn people on to Bob
Dylan's 'Theme Time Radio Hour,' which a lot of people don't
know about. I like sharing with people."
Q: You starred in the disaster flick "2012." Now that we're
in the year 2012, should be preparing for the end of the world?
Are we all going to die?
A: "No, I think we're going to be stuck with each other a
little while longer."
(Reporting By Zorianna Kit; editing by Patricia Reaney)