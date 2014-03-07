BRIEF-Yaoko is likely to report group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
* Yaoko is likely to report a group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
JOHANNESBURG, March 7 John Daniel Holdings Ltd : * Says proceeding with a rights offer of R100 million at an issue price of 14 cents per share. * Says rights offer will be partially underwritten by its controlling shareholder, escalator capital * Says into an agreement with a non-related party to acquire a financial services business in zambia
WASHINGTON, May 1 A federal appeals court on Monday declined to rehear a challenge to the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" rules requiring internet providers to guarantee equal access to all websites.