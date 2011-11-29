Nov 29 John Deere Capital Corp on Tuesday sold $1.1 billion of notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: JOHN DEERE CAPITAL CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $600 MLN COUPON 1.25 PCT MATURITY 12/2/2014 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.871 FIRST PAY 6/2/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 1.294 SETTLEMENT 12/2/2011 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 90 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.00 PCT MATURITY 1/13/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.887 FIRST PAY 7/13/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.023 SETTLEMENT 12/2/2011 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 110 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A