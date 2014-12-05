BRIEF-Aldar Properties launches mid-market homes on Reem Island
* Launches mid-market homes from 450,000 dirhams on Reem Island
Dec 5 John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd
* Disappointed that board of Balfour Beatty Plc has chosen not to engage in constructive discussions with JLIF to unlock value of its PPP portfolio
* First approached Balfour Beatty in May 2014 with a proposal that attached up to a £200 million premium to then balfour beatty directors' valuation of £766 million
* Continues to believe shareholder value for Balfour Beatty will be maximised by these assets being owned by an infrastructure fund
* JLIF awaits with interest another revised valuation of portfolio from balfour beatty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI, April 17 Taiwan stocks fell slightly on Monday, largely tracking regional shares and unnerved by the U.S. Treasury's decision to keep Taiwan on a monitoring list for its trade practices. The U.S. Treasury last week maintained that Taiwan's material current account surplus merited Taiwan to stay on its monitoring list, though it dropped a second criterion that Taiwan had met in October of one-sided intervention in foreign exchange markets. "Treasury ur