Dec 5 John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd

* Disappointed that board of Balfour Beatty Plc has chosen not to engage in constructive discussions with JLIF to unlock value of its PPP portfolio

* First approached Balfour Beatty in May 2014 with a proposal that attached up to a £200 million premium to then balfour beatty directors' valuation of £766 million

* Continues to believe shareholder value for Balfour Beatty will be maximised by these assets being owned by an infrastructure fund

* JLIF awaits with interest another revised valuation of portfolio from balfour beatty