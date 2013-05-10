British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
LONDON May 10 John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd : * Portfolio showed underlying growth of 2.1% in Q1, 8.7% on an annualised basis * Portfolio value increased by £10.7 million to £548.1 million in Q1
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)