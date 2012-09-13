LONDON, Sept 13
* John Lewis gross sales of 4.4 billion pounds, up 353.8
million pounds, 8.7 percent
* John Lewis revenue of 3.9 billion pounds, up 309.7 million
pounds, 8.6 percent
* John Lewis group operating profit of 163.5 million pounds up
52.0 million pounds, 46.6 percent
* John lewis says consumer demand remains fragile, but has
stabilised. see
opportunities to grow market share
* John lewis seen a Good start to the second half. after 6
weeks, partnership
gross sales are 10.3 percent higher
* John Lewis rate of growth will remain positive but will be
slower in the
second half
* John lewis rapid rate of profit increase is not expected to
be carried
through to the full year