LONDON Nov 20 John Lewis, Britain's
biggest department store group, said its sales fell slightly
last week compared with the same period last year, as mild
autumn weather outweighed strong demand for Christmas-related
products.
John Lewis' sales in the week ending Nov. 19 were 85.2
million pounds ($134.5 million), up 11.6 percent on the previous
week, but down 3.2 percent from a year earlier, the
employee-owned retailer said on Sunday.
"We are pleased to see a strong uplift in week-on-week
sales, albeit at a slower rate than last year," Lesley
Ballantyne, John Lewis' director of operational development,
said in a statement.
"Momentum would no doubt have been greater if it wasn't for
the unseasonably mild weather, but we have put in a strong
performance nonetheless."
British retailers have been hit by a drop in spending as
shoppers trim their budgets in the face of rising taxes and
energy bills, and as slowing economic growth and rising
unemployment dent confidence.
John Lewis said sales of bed linen and cushions were strong
last week, as were sales of advent calendars, Christmas
decorations, and gift items such as toys, perfume, and handbags.
Sales through John Lewis' department stores were outpaced
last week by its internet sales, which rose 18 percent
year-on-year, the group added.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
