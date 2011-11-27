LONDON Nov 27 John Lewis,
Britain's biggest department store group and traditional retail
bellwether, said sales dipped slightly last week compared with
the same week last year, hampered by warmer weather and a
difficult economy.
John Lewis's sales in the week ended Nov. 26 were 98.7
million pounds, up 15.9 percent on the previous week, but down
1.2 percent from a year earlier, the employee-owned retailer
said on Sunday.
"Despite the continuing warm weather, to have achieved sales
so close to last year shows that Christmas shopping is really
taking off, albeit a little later than usual," David Barford,
director of selling operations said in a statement.
British retailers have been hit by a drop in spending as
shoppers trim their budgets in the face of rising taxes and
energy bills, and as slowing economic growth and rising
unemployment dent confidence.
John Lewis said sales were driven by Christmas trees,
lighting and decorations, as well as bedding and linens.
The company added online sales continued to grow by 18
percent year-on-year.
(Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by David Holmes)