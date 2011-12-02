Verizon closes Yahoo deal; Mayer steps down
June 13 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned.
LONDON, Dec 2 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for last week compared with a year earlier. Week to Nov 26 17 weeks to Nov 26 Total sales 2.1 pct 5.9 pct Dept stores -1.2 pct 1.1 pct Food stores 5.2 pct 9.2 pct John Lewis had already reported the department store figure on Nov. 27, and on Dec. 1 said its department store sales were up 10.5 percent so far this week.
June 13 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned.
June 13 Upscale retailer Neiman Marcus Group said it had terminated any talks regarding a partial or full sale of the company, nearly three months after embarking on a plan seeking strategic alternatives.