LONDON, Dec 2 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for last week compared with a year earlier. Week to Nov 26 17 weeks to Nov 26 Total sales 2.1 pct 5.9 pct Dept stores -1.2 pct 1.1 pct Food stores 5.2 pct 9.2 pct John Lewis had already reported the department store figure on Nov. 27, and on Dec. 1 said its department store sales were up 10.5 percent so far this week.