* Year profit pre-tax/staff bonus 354 mln stg, down 3.8 pct
* Staff bonus cut to 14 pct of salary, from 18 pct
* "Cautiously optimistic" subdued trading will improve
* Sees boost from UK's summer events
By James Davey
LONDON, Mar 7 John Lewis, the
biggest department store group in Britain, expects trading
conditions to improve as the year progresses and summer events
get shoppers spending again.
"Although trading conditions remain subdued right now I do
think that as the year goes on we'll see the trajectory shifting
from decline into modest growth," Chairman Charlie Mayfield told
reporters on Wednesday after reporting a drop in profits.
He was "cautiously optimistic" about the outlook, believing
that Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee celebrations and the
London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games would help stimulate
trade.
And Mayfield was confident that John Lewis, which trades
from 29 department stores, six John Lewis "at home" stores, 274
Waitrose supermarkets and online businesses, would continue to
grow faster than the overall market.
He expected the group to create 1,900 new jobs in 2012,
having created 4,400 in 2011.
The chairman was speaking after the 148-year-old
employee-owned firm, whose stakeholder business model has been
lauded by Prime Minister David Cameron, cut its annual staff
bonus for the first time in three years after posting a 3.8
percent fall in profits, showing even its affluent customer base
has not been immune to the hard times.
Many British retailers are struggling as consumers grapple
with inflation, muted wage growth, government austerity
measures, worries about job security, a stagnant housing market
and the impact of the euro zone debt crisis. The lack of
consumption has been one of the main drags on economic growth.
While an industry survey this week said retail sales
remained sluggish in February, latest official data showed they
rose in January. That data, a string of promising business
surveys and stabilisation in the labour market have raised hopes
of recovery in 2012.
NEVER KNOWINGLY UNDERSOLD
John Lewis said its 81,000 staff, known as partners, will be
paid a bonus of 14 percent of salary, down from 18 percent last
year.
The group's profit before tax and a staff bonus pool of 165
million pounds ($260 million) fell to 354 million pounds in the
year to Jan. 28 from 368 million pounds last year.
The fall largely reflected investment across its systems and
supply chain and a 20.4 percent decrease in department store
operating profit to 158 million pounds as its "Never Knowingly
Undersold" policy meant more discounting in tough markets.
Operating profit at Waitrose fell 5.2 percent to 261 million
pounds.
"On the investment front, we believe John Lewis is right to
take some short term profit pain in order to make long term
gains," said Neil Saunders of retail research group Conlumino.
"While other retailers have been cutting back on investing
in stores and propositions, John Lewis has married a strong
programme of new store openings with significant expenditure on
existing stores."
The group, the only major retailer to publish weekly sales
figures, said total revenue increased 6.4 percent to 8.73
billion pounds.
It has been outperforming the wider market as its more
affluent customers have generally coped better than lower income
groups in the economic downturn.
After five weeks of its new financial year group sales
excluding VAT sales tax were 7.7 percent higher year-on-year,
with like-for-like sales up 2.4 percent at the department stores
and up 2.2 percent at Waitrose.