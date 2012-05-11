* Week to May 5 department store sales up 18.3 pct
* Waitrose sales up 6.8 pct
LONDON May 11 Britain's biggest department
store chain John Lewis posted another
double-digit rise in sales last week as the nation's wet weather
proved favourable for its key household goods business.
The employee-owned retailer said on Friday its sales
increased 18.3 percent year-on-year to 64.3 million pounds ($104
million) in the week to May 5.
April was Britain's wettest since records began and the poor
weather has continued into May.
"The weather continues to play a key role in what's selling
and what's not, but overall another strong week at John Lewis,"
said the firm.
"It seems that the wet launch into spring has played out in
our favour with all three directorates trading ahead of budget
and last year."
John Lewis said homewares sales increased 14.1 percent,
while sales in the electricals and home technology division were
up 47.2 percent, boosted by demand for notebooks and Apple's new
iPad. Fashion sales growth was more subdued at 4.6 percent.
The firm has been outperforming the wider market as its
generally more affluent customers have been less impacted by the
economic downturn.
"John Lewis seem to be living on a different planet from the
rest of the High Street at present, but this week (to May 12)
will be a bigger test, with a Bank Holiday and a sunny Saturday
likely to sap footfall," said independent retail analyst Nick
Bubb.
Many UK retailers are struggling as shoppers grapple with
higher prices, muted wage growth and government austerity
measures, and worry about job security, shaky housing markets
and fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.
A survey on Wednesday showed British retail sales posted
their biggest fall in more than a year last month, while cards
and gifts chain Clinton Cards entered administration, a
form of protection from creditors.
John Lewis also owns upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose.
Here week to May 5 sales rose 6.8 percent to 110.1 million
pounds.
Waitrose said customers had responded positively to the
extension of its price guarantee on branded grocery products
with industry leader Tesco.