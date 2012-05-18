* Week to May 12 dept store sales up 16.6 pct
* Says Jubilee gift sales "fantastic"
* Week to May 12 Waitrose sales up 3.7 pct
LONDON, May 18 John Lewis,
Britain's biggest department store group, said the approaching
national holiday to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Queen
Elizabeth II was driving gift sales as the firm posted another
double digit rise in weekly trade.
The employee-owned retailer said on Friday its sales
increased 16.6 percent year-on-year to 62.2 million pounds
($98.4 million) in the week to May 12.
"With three weeks to go, the Jubilee celebrations are
driving fantastic gift sales," operations director Dino Rocos
said on Friday.
In an interview with Reuters earlier this week John Lewis'
retail director Andrew Murphy said sales of Jubilee merchandise
were trumping those for last year's royal wedding of Prince
William to Kate Middleton by two to one.
He also raised the firm's overall sales guidance for the
year.
Homewares sales rose 11.9 percent last week, while sales in
the electricals and home technology category jumped 39.0
percent, driven by demand for iPads and televisions following
the digital switchover in the south east of England. Fashion
sales were up 6.9 percent.
"The varying national weather influenced sales with the
appearance of the sun over the weekend in the south serving to
dampen sales while the north of the country benefited from the
additional footfall drive the poor weather provided," said
Rocos.
John Lewis has been outperforming the wider market as its
generally more affluent customers have been less impacted by the
economic downturn.
Many UK retailers are, however, struggling as shoppers
grapple with higher prices, muted wage growth and government
austerity measures, and worry about job security, shaky housing
markets and fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.
A survey last week showed British retail sales posted their
biggest fall in more than a year last month.
John Lewis' sales are also flattered by the fact the firm
has more shops than a year ago and by higher prices because of
inflation.
The group also owns upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose.
Here week to May 12 sales increased 3.7 percent to 105.3 million
pounds.