* Week to May 26 dept store sales up 9.3 pct
* Says online sales grew 46 pct
* Week to May 26 Waitrose sales up 7.8 pct
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, June 1 John Lewis,
Britain's biggest department store group, continued its run of
double digit weekly sales increases but growth was held back by
hot weather as shoppers chose fun in the sun over the high
street.
The employee-owned retailer has been growing sales even
though official data showed overall UK retail sales fell last
month at their fastest rate in more than two
years.
John Lewis said on Friday its sales increased 9.3 percent
year-on-year to 60.06 million pounds ($92.44 million) in the
week to May 26. Sales a week earlier grew 11.6 percent.
"While John Lewis reported yet another week of year-on-year
sales growth that most other companies would die for, it is
notable that the rate of growth has slowed in recent weeks,"
said Howard Archer, chief economist at economic consultancy IHS.
"The slowdown in John Lewis' sales growth could be a sign of
heightened consumer caution following the news that the UK is
back in recession and how events in Greece and the Eurozone
could hit the UK economy."
Many UK retailers are under pressure as consumers are
squeezed by higher prices, muted wage growth and government
austerity measures designed to cut national debt.
However, John Lewis has been outperforming the wider market
as its generally more affluent customers have been less impacted
by Britain's double dip recession, while improvements to
products and service have chimed with consumers.
"We should be pleased with the healthy 9.3 percent increase
we achieved on the previous year despite the heat.
Understandably, as customers enjoyed the weather in the later
part of the week, our success came from our online business with
a 46 percent increase, but shops held their own with an
above-the-line 0.7 percent," John Lewis said of the department
store outcome.
A mini-heatwave swept Britain with much of the country
bathed in sun last week.
Electricals and home technology sales jumped 17.3 percent in
the week, sales in the home category were up 4.1 percent and
fashion sales rose 10.7 percent, the company said.
John Lewis also owns upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose.
Here week to May 26 sales increased 7.8 percent to 112.49
million pounds. ($1 = 0.6497 British pounds)