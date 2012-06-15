* Week to June 9 department store sales up 18.1 pct
* Waitrose sales up 2.3 pct
LONDON, June 15 John Lewis,
Britain's biggest department store group, said it was confident
of continued strong trading as the "Jubilee effect" and wet
weather helpful for the firm's homewares offer drove another
double digit rise in weekly sales.
"With the (Queen's) Jubilee now behind us, our thoughts are
turning to the summer of sport and in particular Euro 2012 and
London 2012," the employee-owned retailer said on Friday.
"These events, coupled with our own Clearance (Sale), which
starts next week, mean that we should be able to keep up great
momentum on the sales front."
John Lewis, which has been setting the pace in the sector,
said its sales increased 18.1 percent year-on-year to 63.1
million pounds ($98.1 million) in the week to June 9.
Several key themes came together to give a boost to trade.
"The Jubilee effect was, of course, at the top of this list,
bringing with it a different fall of half term which meant that
not only were there two bank holidays, but that many children
and their families had the rest of the week off," it said.
"That, coupled with the rain, some strong assortment
promotions and the imminency of both Father's Day and the London
2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, gave the division a
resounding increase."
The firm has been outperforming the wider market as its
generally more affluent customers have been less impacted by
Britain's double dip recession, while improvements to product
and service have chimed with consumers.
John Lewis' sales are flattered by the fact the firm has
more shops than last year and by higher prices because of
inflation. Sales have also been boosted by low-margin
electricals.
Many UK retailers remain under pressure as consumers are
squeezed by higher prices, muted wage growth and government
austerity measures designed to cut record national debt.
On Monday Britain's biggest retailer Tesco posted a
drop in first quarter sales, while on Wednesday Sainsbury
posted a rise in first quarter sales that failed to
meet analyst expectations.
John Lewis also owns upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose.
Here week to June 9 sales increased 2.3 percent to 105.8 million
pounds.