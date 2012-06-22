* Week to June 16 department store sales up 11.5 pct
* Electricals and home technology sales up 34 pct
* Week to June 16 Waitrose sales up 4.5 pct
* Iceland year profit up 22.5 pct
LONDON, June 21 John Lewis,
Britain's biggest department store group, continued to set the
pace in the sector with another double digit rise in weekly
sales driven by strong demand for electricals and technology
products.
The employee-owned retailer, which has a bias to the south
east of England, said on Friday its sales increased 11.5 percent
year-on-year to 63.6 million pounds ($99.6 million) in the week
to June 16.
Sales of electricals and home technology items jumped 34
percent, homewares sales were up 8.7 percent and fashion sales
rose 1 percent.
The retailer has been outperforming the wider market as its
generally more affluent customers have been less impacted by
Britain's double dip recession, while improvements to product
and service and new modern stores have chimed with consumers.
John Lewis' sales are, however, flattered by the fact the
firm has more shops than last year and by higher prices because
of inflation. Also electrical items tend to have relatively low
profit margins.
Many British retailers remain under pressure as consumers
are squeezed by higher prices, muted wage growth and government
austerity measures designed to cut record national debt.
On Thursday, Dixons Retail, Europe's No. 2
electricals retailer, posted a 17 percent fall in year profit.
However, also on Thursday official data showed British
retail sales bounced back in May after a dismal April as sunnier
weather encouraged shoppers to buy clothes and shoes, raising
hopes that the country may yet avoid a longer slump.
John Lewis also owns upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose.
Here week to June 16 sales rose 4.5 percent to 109.5 million
pounds.
Separately on Friday Iceland, the privately owned
supermarket group, reported earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 230.2 million pounds
for the year to March 30, a rise of 22.5 percent, on sales of
2.6 billion pounds, up 9.4 percent.