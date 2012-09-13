LONDON, Sept 13 British retailer John Lewis
posted a 60 percent rise in first-half profit as both
its department stores and upmarket Waitrose grocery chain
outperformed rivals in a tough market, benefiting from a step-up
in investment in previous years.
The employee-owned group said it was boosted by a host of
major event this year such as the Queen's Jubilee and London
Olympics, but it cautioned that it did not expect the heady rate
of growth to continue in the second half due to the ongoing
investment programme.
"The partnership has delivered strong growth in the first
half," Charlie Mayfield, chairman of John Lewis Partnership,
said. "Both Waitrose and John Lewis increased their market
shares."
John Lewis has done better than the wider market because its
generally more affluent customers have been less impacted by
Britain's economic downturn, while improvements to product and
service and new modern stores have impressed the consumers.
The group said it made a pretax profit of 144.5 million
pounds in the six months to July 28, up 60 percent.
Group revenue climbed 8.6 percent to 3.9 billion pounds
($6.28 billion).
Many British retailers are finding the going tough as
consumers hold back spending in the face of inflation, meagre
wage growth, employment fears and government austerity measures.
John Lewis bucked the gloom with operating profit at its
department stores up 189 percent to 45.6 million pounds, on
gross sales up 12.8 percent.
The department stores division, which has a bias to the
south east of England, has set the pace in the sector this year,
outperforming rivals as wet weather has driven footfall from the
high street to the covered shopping malls where its stores are
often located. Unseasonally cold weather was also favourable for
its key household goods business and the online division
performed well.
At Waitrose operating profit increased by 29 percent to 142
million pounds, on gross sales up 6.6 percent.