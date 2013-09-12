(Adds details, quotes)
LONDON, Sept 12 British retailer John Lewis
said on Thursday it expected to trade positively in the
second half of the year after posting a 4 percent rise in
first-half profit due to a strong performance from its
supermarkets and department stores.
The employee-owned group said underlying pretax profit in
the six months to July 27 was up 3.9 percent to 115.8 million
pounds ($183 million). Group revenue climbed 7.5 percent to 4.2
billion pounds.
"The Partnership has had a strong first half ... slightly
ahead of our expectations due to a good trading performance in
both businesses," Charlie Mayfield, Chairman of John Lewis
Partnership, said in a statement.
"Looking ahead, I'm encouraged by progress this year and am
confident of the plans we have in place for Christmas. Despite a
strong second half last year, both during the Olympics and at
Christmas, I expect us to trade positively in the second half."
Like-for-like sales were up 6.9 percent at the upmarket
Waitrose supermarket chain while sales were up 5.1 percent at
the John Lewis department store.
However, taking into account an exceptional item of 47.3
million pounds following a review of holiday pay policy, which
had already been announced, profits were down 38.5 percent.
($1 = 0.6324 British pounds)
