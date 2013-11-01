BRIEF-Yoox, Valentino partner to create new omni-channel business model
* Says Valentino and Yoox Net-A-Porter Group (YNAP) have partnered to create a new omni-channel business model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Nov 1 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to Oct 26 13 weeks to Oct 26 Total sales 7.1 pct 5.5 pct Dept stores 6.9 pct 6.1 pct Food stores 7.2 pct 5.2 pct John Lewis said of the department stores showed "steady progress". "At the beginning of the week we got off to a flying start but as the relatively mild and very wet weather enveloped the UK, trade tailed off towards the weekend," the company said.
* Says Valentino and Yoox Net-A-Porter Group (YNAP) have partnered to create a new omni-channel business model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Faurecia's S.A.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt at 'BB'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. The ratings reflect the auto supplier's solid positions in the segments it covers, as well as the recent strengthening of key credit ratios and our projections of a further moderate improvement in 2017-2018. However, the ratings are constraine