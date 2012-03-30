* Week to March 24 dept store sales up 6.5 pct
* Waitrose sales up 5.9 pct
LONDON, March 30 Britain's biggest department
store chain John Lewis said last week's
sales growth was held back by hot weather, which meant it lost
shoppers to alternative outdoor pursuits, as well as tough
comparative numbers last year.
"It was a week of unseasonably hot weather right across the
country, even in Scotland where record temperatures matched
those in the Mediterranean," Barry Matheson, director, retail
services, said on Friday.
"Inevitably that brought opportunities and challenges across
our assortments and shops. We were also up against last year's
launch of the (Apple ) iPad 2."
The employee-owned retailer said department store sales rose
6.5 percent to 57.9 million pounds ($92.1 million) in the week
to March 24.
That was a significant slowdown on the previous week's
Mother's Day assisted stellar growth of 20.9 percent.
John Lewis highlighted the performance of its electicals and
home technology division, where sales increased 22.3 percent,
driven by demand for the new iPad and televisions ahead of next
month's digital switchover in London. However, sales in the home
category fell 0.3 percent.
The firm has been outperforming the wider retail market as
its more affluent customers have been less impacted by the
economic downturn.
"The latest John Lewis sales are respectable and the overall
performance for March has been strong, which provides some
welcome and much-needed encouraging news on the consumer front,"
said IHS Global Insight chief economist Howard Archer.
"However, it must be borne in mind that while John Lewis has
often been seen as a bellwether for the state of consumer
spending, it has been very much an out-performer in recent
times."
Many UK retailers are still struggling as consumers grapple
with inflation, muted wage growth and government austerity
measures, and worry about job security and a stagnant housing
market.
Separately on Friday a report said UK consumer confidence
unexpectedly fell to a three-month low in March as Britons grew
increasingly worried about the outlook for their finances and
for the economy as a whole, denting hopes of a consumer-fuelled
recovery.
John Lewis also owns upmarket grocery chain Waitrose. Here,
week to March 24 sales rose 5.9 percent to 106.1 million pounds.
Conversely it benefited from the hot weather with sales of
barbecue lines up 461 percent.