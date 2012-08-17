* Week to Aug 11 department store sales up 14.9 pct
* Waitrose sales up 12 pct
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, Aug 17 John Lewis, Britain's
biggest department store group, posted strong sales growth last
week, helped by a feel good factor that swept the nation during
the second week of the London Olympic Games.
The employee-owned firm said on Friday department store
sales jumped 14.9 percent year on year to 60.75 million pounds
($99 million) in the week to August 11, as consumers drew
confidence to shop from Britain's haul of gold medals in the
second week of the London Games.
"The final week of the London 2012 Olympic Games and the
weekend celebrations certainly played a part in our success,"
the company said, noting that sales of sports merchandise almost
trebled during the week.
"There was certainly a mood of celebration as the 'Mobot'
(British athlete Mo Farah's signature pose) went global and we
toasted our sporting heroes ... champagne sales saw a 35 percent
uplift on the same time last year."
John Lewis, the official department store provider to the
London Games, said sales in its electricals and home technology
category increased 22.2 percent, with telecoms equipment selling
especially well. Fashion sales rose 18.9 percent, while sales in
the home category were up 7 percent.
John Lewis, which has a bias to the south east of England,
has set the pace in the sector this summer, outperforming rivals
as wet weather has driven footfall from the high street to the
covered shopping malls where its stores are often located.
Unseasonally cold weather is also favourable for its key
household goods business.
The retailer has also been outperforming the wider market
because its generally more affluent customers have been less
impacted by Britain's economic downturn, while improvements to
product and service and new modern stores have chimed with
consumers.
However, John Lewis' numbers are flattered by the fact it
has more shops than last year and by higher prices because of
inflation. Also electrical items, which have sold well this
year, tend to have relatively low profit margins.
"A second strong week undoubtedly helped by the Olympics ...
it was a London story, though, with Oxford Street sales up 18.9
percent and we suspect Stratford had a fantastic week given the
sales numbers Westfield reported," said Seymour Pierce retail
analyst Kate Calvert, who added that the London riots, which
happened in the same week a year ago, likely helped year-on-year
sales growth.
John Lewis also owns upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose,
where week to August 11 sales rose 12 percent to 107.56 million
pounds.
It noted patriotic pride at the success of Team GB saw a
surge in sales of home-grown groceries.
British retail sales grew unexpectedly in July and were
stronger than first thought in June, boosting chances that
consumer spending will help lift the economy out of recession,
the UK's Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.