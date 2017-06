LONDON Dec 15 John Lewis , Britain's biggest department store chain, said on Thursday sales were up 4.7 percent year-on-year in the four days ended Dec. 14.

"We are now gearing up for a last minute rush," the firm said on Thursday.

The 4.7 percent figure is a gross number, inclusive of VAT sales tax and new space contribution.

Analysts estimate the underlying figure to be about down 2.3 percent, excluding VAT and new space.

On Sunday John Lewis reported sales up 2 percent in the week to Dec. 10.