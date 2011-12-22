LONDON Dec 22 John Lewis
, Britain's biggest department store chain, said on
Thursday sales rose 20.7 percent year-on-year in the four days
to Dec. 21, albeit against a snow-hit period last year.
"In-store sales have benefitted from the festive atmosphere
created by partners (employees), while online sales soared in
the run up to the cut off deadline for delivery yesterday,
albeit when compared with snowy conditions last year," David
Barford, director selling operations at the employee-owned group
said.
The 20.7 percent figure is a gross number, inclusive of VAT
sales tax and new space.
Analysts estimate the underlying figure to be about 13.7
percent, excluding VAT and new space.
On Sunday John Lewis reported gross sales for the week to
Dec. 17 up 10.6 percent to 133.1 million pounds ($208.49
million), the highest weekly level in the company's history.
With Britons' disposable incomes being squeezed by rising
prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures,
most retailers are nervous about spending in the key Christmas
period and discounting is rife.
John Lewis has, however, been outperforming rivals for over
a year. It will next update on trading on Jan. 4.