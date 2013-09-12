LONDON, Sept 12 British retailer John Lewis
said on Thursday it expected to trade positively in the
second half of the year after posting a 4 percent rise in
first-half profit due to a strong performance across the board.
The employee-owned group said underlying pretax profit in
the six months to July 27 was up 3.9 percent to 115.8 million
pounds ($183 million). Group revenue climbed 7.5 percent to 4.2
billion pounds.
Taking into account an exceptional item of 47.3 million
pounds following a review of holiday pay policy, which had
already been announced, profits were down 38.5 percent.
($1 = 0.6324 British pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)