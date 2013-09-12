LONDON, Sept 12 British retailer John Lewis said on Thursday it expected to trade positively in the second half of the year after posting a 4 percent rise in first-half profit due to a strong performance across the board.

The employee-owned group said underlying pretax profit in the six months to July 27 was up 3.9 percent to 115.8 million pounds ($183 million). Group revenue climbed 7.5 percent to 4.2 billion pounds.

Taking into account an exceptional item of 47.3 million pounds following a review of holiday pay policy, which had already been announced, profits were down 38.5 percent. ($1 = 0.6324 British pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)