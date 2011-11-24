LONDON Nov 24 John Lewis, Britain's biggest department store chain, said on Thursday sales were flat year-on-year so far this week, improving on the week before as shoppers gear up for Christmas and buy warm clothes in preparation for colder weather.

The employee-owned group, which also runs upmarket grocery chain Waitrose, had reported a 3.2 percent drop in sales for the week ended Nov. 19. (Reporting by Mark Potter, Editing by Rhys Jones)