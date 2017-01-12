LONDON Jan 12 Britain's biggest department
store John Lewis said it would invest heavily in its business
this year in response to the accelerating shift to online
shopping, after it reported a 2.7 percent rise in underlying
Christmas sales.
The John Lewis Partnership, which also owns the upmarket
Waitrose supermarket, said even though it expected profit to be
up on last year, its trading profit was coming under pressure
due to the rapid changes in the industry.
"The most obvious of these changes is the channel shift from
shops to online," it said in a statement. "The other major
influence is pricing, where deflation continues in food
and non-food, despite rising input costs as a result of weakness
in the Sterling exchange rate."
The group said it would speed up aspects of its strategy,
which would involve a period of significant change, investment
and innovation. It did not say how much it would spend on the
programme.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)