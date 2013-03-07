LONDON, March 7 British retailer, the John Lewis
Partnership , posted a 16 percent rise in year
profit and raised its staff bonus payout to 17 percent of
salary.
The 149-year-old employee-owned group, which runs Britain's
biggest department store chain as well as upmarket grocer
Waitrose, said on Thursday its profit before tax and a staff
bonus pool of 210.8 million pounds ($317.4 million) rose to
409.6 million pounds in the year to Jan. 26, up from 354 million
pounds last year.
John Lewis said its 81,000 staff, known as partners, will be
paid a bonus of 17 percent of salary, equal to nine weeks pay,
up from 14 percent last year when the bonus was cut for the
first time since 2009.
"We expect our sales growth to continue this year, albeit
less strongly than in 2012/13, and we are planning a significant
step up in total investment," said Chairman Charlie Mayfield.