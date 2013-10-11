LONDON Oct 11 John Lewis, Britain's
biggest department store group, will this month launch a
customer reward card, seeking to encourage loyalty and gather
more data on its shoppers in exchange for benefits such as free
tea and cake.
The 149-year-old firm, whose worker co-ownership business
model has been lauded by Prime Minister David Cameron, has
traditionally been seen as a bellwether retailer but has been
outperforming the wider retail market for about three years.
Loyalty cards, pioneered by Tesco's Clubcard two
decades ago, are widespread throughout Britain's retail sector
as they allow store groups to garner information on shoppers'
likes and dislikes.
But unlike schemes run by many other chains, the "my John
Lewis" card will tailor rewards to customers' interests, rather
than points-based discounts in store.
John Lewis has a longstanding price promise that it is
"never knowingly undersold".
From Oct. 30 customers will be able to use the cards in John
Lewis's 39 UK shops and online.
Customer rewards will include free tea and cake in John
Lewis's restaurants each month, entry into regular prize draws
every time they shop, invitations to exclusive local events,
previews and other personalised incentives.
"We consciously decided not to develop a scheme based on
collecting points, and instead offer more immediate rewards,
previews and events," said Chris Bates, head of customer
marketing.
The John Lewis Partnership also owns upmarket grocer
Waitrose.
The "my John Lewis" launch follows the success of Waitrose's
"my Waitrose" loyalty card, launched in 2011, which, amongst
other benefits, allows holders a daily free tea or coffee.