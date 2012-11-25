LONDON Nov 25 Britain's biggest department
store group John Lewis saw sales rise 11 percent in the
week to Nov. 24 compared to a year ago, marking the first time
ever that November sales rose above 100 million ($160 million).
The company said on Sunday that department store sales in
the week totalled 109.6 million pounds, 19.6 percent above the
previous week's figure.
A John Lewis spokeswoman said the figure included online
sales, which were 34.6 percent higher than a year ago.
Overall sales were driven by strong demand for technology
products such as tablet computers, radios, cameras and
coffee-making machines, as well as items for the home such as
furnishings and Christmas trees.
"We are extremely pleased to have achieved such a strong
uplift in sales," said Maggie Porteous, head of selling
operations. "There is no doubt that Christmas sales are really
beginning to take off."
John Lewis has been outperforming rivals and the wider
market because its generally more affluent customers have been
less affected by Britain's economic downturn.