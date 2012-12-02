LONDON Dec 2 Recent cold weather in Britain has boosted sales of warm clothes at John Lewis department stores over the past week, helping the chain to its third-busiest sales week on record.

John Lewis said on Sunday store sales for the previous week hit 124.2 million pounds ($200 million) and the company saw its busiest week ever for online sales, which hit 37.9 million pounds.

The partnership said in an emailed statement the recent cold weather in Britain had boosted sales of outerwear and knitwear as well products that enable people to use technology devices without getting cold.

John Lewis said hearmuffs, which allow users to listen to music while protecting their ears from the elements, have been particularly popular.

"As well as buying gifts and getting their homes ready for the festive period, customers are ensuring they keep warm with cold-weather clothing and heaters selling fast," said Maggie Porteous, head of selling operations at John Lewis.

John Lewis, which has an annual turnover of nearly 8.7 billion pounds, also said on Sunday sales were boosted last week by customers preparing for the party season with sales of high heels, beauty products and jewellery up 8.2 percent.

The partnership said last month it expected an "online shopping frenzy" on Dec. 3 which would break all records.

Analysis of Visa Europe data shows the busiest online shopping day historically falls on the Monday closest to the start of December.

Visa said it expected shoppers to spend about 320 million pounds with Visa cards alone on Monday.

"On Mega Monday, people across the United Kingdom will go online and use their Visa cards to make 6.8 million transactions, the most in a single day in U.K. history," said Steve Perry, a commercial director at Visa Europe.