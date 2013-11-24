LONDON Nov 24 Britain's biggest department
store group John Lewis said on Sunday its sales grew
by 2.1 percent to 112 million pounds ($181 million) in the week
to Nov. 23, helped by cold weather boosting outerwear purchases.
Online sales grew 9.4 percent compared with the previous
year. Overall sales grew 10.3 percent compared with the previous
week, with the new iPad Air being the best selling gift
for the third week in a row.
Maggie Porteous, director of selling operations, said that
this week's comparatives with last year were tough because
"Black Friday", the day in the run up to Christmas when
retailers offer deals and discounts to attract shoppers, falls
in a different week this year.
The 149-year-old firm has been winning share from
high-street rivals in recent years due to its strong online
offering, modern stores and a more affluent customer base. Last
Christmas it reported record sales, while rivals, such as Marks
& Spencer (M&S) endured poor trading in a tough market.